2012 Fiat 500

100,556 KM

Details Description Features

$6,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

SPORT / 1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / LOW KM'S / CLEAN!

Location

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

100,556KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6816290
  • Stock #: PT0393
  • VIN: 3C3CFFBR9CT347526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 100,556 KM

Vehicle Description

WHAT !! Look at this Gorgeous 500 SPORT we have here. This stunner is a local Ontario car thats had just 1 Owner its whole life. It's also a No accidents car in excellent shape. This blue is such a head turner everywhere you go.  If youre looking for a sport, fun to drive compact car that cheap to run then look no further than our Fiat 500 Sport. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment.

Come see us at our central location 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

500 SPORT
SUNROOF PACKAGE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

