2012 Fiat 500

+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
WHAT !! Look at this Gorgeous 500 SPORT we have here. This stunner is a local Ontario car thats had just 1 Owner its whole life. It's also a No accidents car in excellent shape. This blue is such a head turner everywhere you go. If youre looking for a sport, fun to drive compact car that cheap to run then look no further than our Fiat 500 Sport. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment.
Come see us at our central location 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9