2012 Fiat 500

126,357 KM

Details Description Features

$5,998

+ tax & licensing
$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Contact Seller
2012 Fiat 500

2012 Fiat 500

Premium Manual - Serviced and Certified

2012 Fiat 500

Premium Manual - Serviced and Certified

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

Contact Seller

$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

126,357KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8994823
  • Stock #: PFP-75
  • VIN: 3C3CFFAR2CT102147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 126,357 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer Serviced - Accident Free

BlueTooth
Multi Function Sport Steering Wheel 
Bose Audio 
Alloy Wheels 
Sport Performance Settings 

New Brakes 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

