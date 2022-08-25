$5,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,998
+ taxes & licensing
UR Ride
647-792-1225
2012 Fiat 500
2012 Fiat 500
Premium Manual - Serviced and Certified
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$5,998
+ taxes & licensing
126,357KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8994823
- Stock #: PFP-75
- VIN: 3C3CFFAR2CT102147
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 126,357 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer Serviced - Accident Free
BlueTooth
Multi Function Sport Steering Wheel
Bose Audio
Alloy Wheels
Sport Performance Settings
New Brakes
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From UR Ride
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8