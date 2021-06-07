Menu
2012 Ford Econoline

221,512 KM

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2012 Ford Econoline

2012 Ford Econoline

E-150 Cargo Shelves/Roof Rack - Certified and Serviced

2012 Ford Econoline

E-150 Cargo Shelves/Roof Rack - Certified and Serviced

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

221,512KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7215824
  Stock #: ADS-5
  VIN: 1FTNE1EW4CDA25054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 221,512 KM

Vehicle Description

We are open! By appointment as per Ministry guidelines

Roof Racks - Inverter - Tool Shelves -  Super Clean - CarFax Verified

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards - All servicing items current - 160 point inspection - Extended warranty available to 3years/60,000kms

UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family - OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 - Member of the UCDA

Traction Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

