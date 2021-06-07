Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Econoline

88,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Active Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Econoline

2012 Ford Econoline

E250 Extended Cargo Divider Certified ONLY 88,000K

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Econoline

E250 Extended Cargo Divider Certified ONLY 88,000K

Location

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7242185
  • Stock #: 4692
  • VIN: 1FTNS2EW3CDA74194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very LOW Mileage, ONLY 88,000 Kilometers, 4.6L V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Heavy Duty 3/4Ton Extended Cargo Van, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Cargo Area Divider, Line-X Spray On Floor Liner, All Original Paint, Clear Carfax, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Anti-Theft System
Tinted Glass
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Auxiliary Audio Input
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Active Auto Sales

2009 Ford E-150 Econ...
 74,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford E-250 CARG...
 185,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford E-250 CARG...
 77,000 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Email Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory