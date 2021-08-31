2012 Ford Econoline

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7791054

7791054 Stock #: 4713

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Parking Aid Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Third Passenger Door Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.