2012 Ford Econoline

163,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Active Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2012 Ford Econoline

2012 Ford Econoline

E250 Cargo Loaded Rack Divider Shelving 163,000Km

2012 Ford Econoline

E250 Cargo Loaded Rack Divider Shelving 163,000Km

Location

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8070445
  Stock #: 4724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

163,000 Kilometers, 5.4L V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Ex Rogers Service Truck, Econoline E250 3/4Ton Capacity, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Ladder Rack, Divider, Shelving, Tow Package, Integrated Brake Controller, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Parking Aid
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Third Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

