Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Econoline

89,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Active Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Econoline

2012 Ford Econoline

E-250 3/4Ton Cargo Divider Certified ONLY 89,000Km

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Econoline

E-250 3/4Ton Cargo Divider Certified ONLY 89,000Km

Location

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

89,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8239083
  • Stock #: 4734
  • VIN: 4734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW Mileage, ONLY 89,000 Kilometers, 4.6L V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Heavy Duty 3/4Ton Capacity, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, AM/FM Stereo, Cargo Area Divider, Barn Style Side Doors, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Anti-Theft System
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Active Auto Sales

2008 GMC Savana 2500...
 233,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2012 Ford Econoline ...
 212,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Ranger XL ...
 132,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory