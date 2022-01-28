$26,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Active Auto Sales
416-249-2277
2012 Ford Econoline
2012 Ford Econoline
E-250 3/4Ton Cargo Divider Certified ONLY 89,000Km
Location
Active Auto Sales
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
89,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8239083
- Stock #: 4734
- VIN: 4734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 89,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW Mileage, ONLY 89,000 Kilometers, 4.6L V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Heavy Duty 3/4Ton Capacity, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, AM/FM Stereo, Cargo Area Divider, Barn Style Side Doors, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work! Call For More Information!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Anti-Theft System
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Active Auto Sales
Active Auto Sales
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6