$22,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
2012 Ford Econoline
E250 Cargo Loaded Rack Divider Shelving 143,000Km
Location
Active Auto Sales
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8371965
- Stock #: 4737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 143,000 KM
Vehicle Description
143,000 Kilometers, 5.4L V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Ex Rogers Service Truck, Econoline E250 3/4Ton Capacity, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Ladder Rack, Divider, Shelving, Tow Package, Integrated Brake Controller, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information!
Vehicle Features
