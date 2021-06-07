Menu
2012 Ford Escape

251,000 KM

$2,990

+ tax & licensing
XLT

XLT

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

251,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7263944
  • Stock #: pdc041
  • VIN: 1fmcu0d74ckc11313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 251,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe with Leather/Moon, 189k $3900

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

