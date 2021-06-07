2012 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7263944

7263944 Stock #: pdc041

pdc041 VIN: 1fmcu0d74ckc11313

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 251,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

