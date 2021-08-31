Menu
2012 Ford F-150

191,286 KM

$15,499

+ tax & licensing
$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

XL

XL

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

191,286KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7980044
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF3CFB38027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,286 KM

Vehicle Description

Flex fuel for added fuel economy!!! Excellent condition, popular F150 XL!!!! Extended cab! Truck bed is in perfect condition!! Security system! Air conditioning! Steering wheel controls!! 4X4!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

