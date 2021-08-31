2012 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,499 + taxes & licensing 1 9 1 , 2 8 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7980044

7980044 VIN: 1FTFX1EF3CFB38027

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 191,286 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

