2012 Ford F-150

97,445 KM

Details Description Features

$19,987

+ tax & licensing
$19,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

XL 8-ft. Bed 4WD Certified and Serviced

2012 Ford F-150

XL 8-ft. Bed 4WD Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$19,987

+ taxes & licensing

97,445KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8447994
  • Stock #: CKE10835
  • VIN: 1FTNF1ET9CKE10835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # CKE10835
  • Mileage 97,445 KM

Vehicle Description

JVC Multimedia - Bluetooth

Remote start with Alarm - Keyless entry 

Power Windows 


Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- All servicing items current
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

