2012 Ford F-150

$19,987 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 4 4 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8447994

8447994 Stock #: CKE10835

CKE10835 VIN: 1FTNF1ET9CKE10835

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # CKE10835

Mileage 97,445 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.