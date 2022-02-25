$19,987+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-150
XL 8-ft. Bed 4WD Certified and Serviced
97,445KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8447994
- Stock #: CKE10835
- VIN: 1FTNF1ET9CKE10835
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 97,445 KM
Vehicle Description
JVC Multimedia - Bluetooth
Remote start with Alarm - Keyless entry
Power Windows
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- All servicing items current
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
