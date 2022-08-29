$17,900+ tax & licensing
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Malfara's Automotive
Office :416-255-5200
2012 Ford F-150
2012 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Malfara's Automotive
500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
Office :416-255-5200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
126,275KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9030754
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF9CFC83561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 126,275 KM
Vehicle Description
CARPROOF CLEAN!!! Excellent condition inside and out!! XLT edition. Low kilometres! Fully detailed and ready to go. Steering wheel controls, Bluetooth,security system, power windows, 6 passengers.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
