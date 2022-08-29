Menu
2012 Ford F-150

126,275 KM

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

XLT

2012 Ford F-150

XLT

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

126,275KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9030754
  VIN: 1FTFW1EF9CFC83561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 126,275 KM

Vehicle Description

CARPROOF CLEAN!!! Excellent condition inside and out!! XLT edition. Low kilometres! Fully detailed and ready to go. Steering wheel controls, Bluetooth,security system, power windows, 6 passengers. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

