2012 Ford F-150
Super CAB 4WD XTR 4 Dr Auto 6 Passenger V8 5L
Location
High Cliff Motors Ltd.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
- Listing ID: 9612973
- Stock #: 100983
- VIN: 1FTFX1EFXCFB30863
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 132,461 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Ford F-150 Super CAB XTR 4WD Pickup Truck 4 Dr Auto 6 Passenger V8 5L Alloy Wheels Power Window Certified
Vehicle Features
