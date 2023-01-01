2012 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9563512

9563512 Stock #: 4771

4771 VIN: 4771

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Exterior Tinted Glass Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Anti-Theft System Warranty Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.