$22,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Active Auto Sales
416-249-2277
2012 Ford F-250
2012 Ford F-250
XL 4X4 Regular Cab 8Ft Box Power Liftgate 137,000K
Location
Active Auto Sales
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
137,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9563512
- Stock #: 4771
- VIN: 4771
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, ONLY 137,000 Kilometers, 6.2L V8, Automatic Transmission, 4X4, XL Trim Package, Regular Cab, 8Ft Box, 1250 Lbs Capacity WALTCO Power Liftgate, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Tow Package, Step Boards, Styled Steel Wheels, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Anti-Theft System
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Active Auto Sales
Active Auto Sales
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6