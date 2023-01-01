Menu
2012 Ford F-250

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

$22,995
Active Auto Sales

416-249-2277

XL 4X4 Regular Cab 8Ft Box Power Liftgate 137,000K

Location

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

137,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9563512
  • Stock #: 4771
  • VIN: 4771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, ONLY 137,000 Kilometers, 6.2L V8, Automatic Transmission, 4X4, XL Trim Package, Regular Cab, 8Ft Box, 1250 Lbs Capacity WALTCO Power Liftgate, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Tow Package, Step Boards, Styled Steel Wheels, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Anti-Theft System
Warranty Available

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

