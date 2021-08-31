Menu
2012 Ford Focus

130,055 KM

$6,800

+ tax & licensing
$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

Titanium

2012 Ford Focus

Titanium

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

130,055KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7679539
  • Stock #: pdc048
  • VIN: 1FAHP3J24CL217964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black/Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,055 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

ONE FEMAIL OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, FULL MAINT. RECORDS FROM FORD DEALER. 

LOW KM !!!  Fully loaded, Navi, Sony Satellite/SYNC/Touch screen System, Backup Sensors, P-Moon, push start/smart remote, climate control, 17 inch alloys, fogs & more...   CERTIFIED & 3 year/36000km p/train warranty  included.  

Also avail. 2011 Kia Optima EX Luxury, 161k $6800

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Automatic Parking

