2012 Ford Focus

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
ONE FEMAIL OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, FULL MAINT. RECORDS FROM FORD DEALER.
LOW KM !!! Fully loaded, Navi, Sony Satellite/SYNC/Touch screen System, Backup Sensors, P-Moon, push start/smart remote, climate control, 17 inch alloys, fogs & more... CERTIFIED & 3 year/36000km p/train warranty included.
Also avail. 2011 Kia Optima EX Luxury, 161k $6800
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1