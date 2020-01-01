Menu
2012 GMC Terrain

2012 GMC Terrain

Location

Raceway Chrysler

150 Rexdale Boulevard, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P6

1-877-341-3404

  2. 4405344
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 126,585KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4405344
  • Stock #: 35277A
  • VIN: 2GKFLVEKXC6326400
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Experience driving perfection in the 2012 GMC Terrain! An American Icon. This model accommodates 5 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: leather upholstery, remote keyless entry, and a split folding rear seat. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

