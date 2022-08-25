$6,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2012 GMC Terrain
AWD 4dr SLT-2 Navi/Baclip Cam/P-Moon
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$6,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8987386
- Stock #: pdc040
- VIN: 2GKFLXE55C6242152
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour brown leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,455 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam/Sensors, P-Moon, chrome wheels, heated seats, all options. PRICED AS IS. NO ACCIDENTS. NO MECHANICAL ISSUES. Unsafe to drive, due to structural damage, excessive rust underneath. No HST for EXPORT. This vehicle is not road worthy.
Over 15 SUVs avail.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.