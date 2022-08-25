Menu
2012 GMC Terrain

155,455 KM

Details

$6,800

+ tax & licensing
$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2012 GMC Terrain

2012 GMC Terrain

AWD 4dr SLT-2 Navi/Baclip Cam/P-Moon

2012 GMC Terrain

AWD 4dr SLT-2 Navi/Baclip Cam/P-Moon

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

155,455KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8987386
  • Stock #: pdc040
  • VIN: 2GKFLXE55C6242152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour brown leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,455 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam/Sensors,  P-Moon, chrome wheels, heated seats, all options. PRICED AS IS. NO ACCIDENTS. NO MECHANICAL ISSUES.  Unsafe to drive, due to structural damage, excessive rust underneath. No HST for EXPORT. This vehicle is not road worthy.   

Over 15 SUVs avail.     

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

