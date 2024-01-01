Menu
2012 Honda Cive EX 4 Dr Auto Sedan Alloy Wheels Sunroof Heated Seats Bluetooth Certified

Check our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.comALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 6 Days a Week Monday to Friday 10AM to 7PM Saturday 10AM to 6 PMSunday: By Appointment Only

2012 Honda Civic

132,312 KM

Details

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic

Sdn EX AUTOMATIC

2012 Honda Civic

Sdn EX AUTOMATIC

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,312KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F50CH010285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 100780
  • Mileage 132,312 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Honda Cive EX 4 Dr Auto Sedan Alloy Wheels Sunroof Heated Seats Bluetooth Certified

Check our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.comALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 6 Days a Week Monday to Friday 10AM to 7PM Saturday 10AM to 6 PMSunday: By Appointment Only




Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-740-XXXX

416-740-3737

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

2012 Honda Civic