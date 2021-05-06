+ taxes & licensing
20 Belvia Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3R3
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Well maintained 2012 Honda Civic. New brakes, rotors and battery and winter tires. 17" mag rims, bluetooth audio, cruise control, A/C, Sunroof and Economy Mode.
