2012 Honda Civic

200,000 KM

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Mega Auto Sales

416-471-9787

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

Mega Auto Sales

20 Belvia Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3R3

416-471-9787

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 7091143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Well maintained 2012 Honda Civic. New brakes, rotors and battery and winter tires. 17" mag rims, bluetooth audio, cruise control, A/C, Sunroof and Economy Mode.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mega Auto Sales

Mega Auto Sales

20 Belvia Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3R3

416-471-9787

