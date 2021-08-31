Menu
2012 Honda Civic

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,488

+ tax & licensing
$8,488

+ taxes & licensing

Lang Motorcar

416-234-6868

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

LX 1 0WNER $ 8488 CERTIFIED

2012 Honda Civic

LX 1 0WNER $ 8488 CERTIFIED

Location

Lang Motorcar

11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6

416-234-6868

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,488

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8009766
  • VIN: 2hgfb2f46ch055886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER , CARFAX VERIFIED , AUTO , BLACK ON GREY CLOTH ,WELL EQUIPPED , AIR , PW , PDL , CRUISE ,TILT , BLUETOOTH , NEW BRAKES , TIRES ETC DRIVES GREAT .$ 8488 CERTIFIED PLUS HST AND TAX

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
5 Speed Automatic

Lang Motorcar

Lang Motorcar

11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6

416-234-6868

1-888-823-4572
