<div>Super Clean - Low Kms</div><br /><div>6 Speed Manual <br>17 Alloys <br>A/C <br>Power Group <br>Keyless Entry </div><br /><div><span>Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards</span><br><span>- 160 point inspection</span><br><span>- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms</span><br><span>UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family</span><br><span>- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310</span><br><span>- Member of the UCDA</span><br><span>- CarFax Verified Member</span><br></div>

2012 Hyundai Elantra

92,541 KM

$9,987

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Elantra

Touring SE 6speed Certified and Serviced

2012 Hyundai Elantra

Touring SE 6speed Certified and Serviced

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$9,987

+ taxes & licensing

92,541KM
Used
VIN KMHDB8AE9CU145681

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # CU145681
  • Mileage 92,541 KM

Super Clean - Low Kms
6 Speed Manual
17" Alloys
A/C
Power Group
Keyless Entry
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

CD Player

Leather Interior

Rear Defrost

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$9,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2012 Hyundai Elantra