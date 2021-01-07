2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
3 year/36000km p/train war. included.
Loaded, a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, heated seats, all power, keyless. No accidents, zero rust, like new, top mechanical cond. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2008 Mazda CX-9 GT, w/Leather 7 pass. $4990
Over 15 SUVs avail.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1