Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

188,723 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Premium

Location

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

188,723KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7806324
  • VIN: 5XYZGDAB4CG104435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,723 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL Premium!!! Sunroof, satellite radio,Bluetooth,steering wheel controls,heated front seats,MP3 player, anti theft system, aluminum wheels!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Malfara's Automotive

2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 188,723 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic LX
 103,332 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 134,868 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Call Dealer

416-255-XXXX

(click to show)

Office :416-255-5200

Alternate Numbers
Cell: 416-930-1254
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory