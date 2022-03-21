Menu
2012 Hyundai Tucson

99,757 KM

Details Description Features

$12,987

+ tax & licensing
$12,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2012 Hyundai Tucson

2012 Hyundai Tucson

GLS Certified and Serviced-New Brakes

2012 Hyundai Tucson

GLS Certified and Serviced-New Brakes

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$12,987

+ taxes & licensing

99,757KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8951563
  • Stock #: CU346993
  • VIN: KM8JT3AC1CU346993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CU346993
  • Mileage 99,757 KM

Vehicle Description

Tucson GLS FWD 

Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Multi Function Steering Wheel 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

