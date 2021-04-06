Menu
2012 Hyundai Veloster

136,155 KM

$6,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

6 SPEED / NO ACCIDENTS / LOCAL CAR / TECH PACKAGE

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

136,155KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6839681
  • Stock #: PX0402
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD1CU024521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 136,155 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this stunning fun to drive 3 door coupe that just arrive at Bespoke Auto Gallery. The Veloster is an awesome car with tons of cargo space, massive panoramic sunroof and a cool 3 door set up. This one is a local Ontario car thats been well cared for and No accidents. If you're looking for a fun car innexpensive car then this is the one for you. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our listed price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

NAVIGATION
6 SPEED MANUAL
PANOROOF
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Panoramic Roof
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

