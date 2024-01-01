$7,500+ tax & licensing
2012 Infiniti G37
4dr Sdn Sport Awd
2012 Infiniti G37
4dr Sdn Sport Awd
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 233,503 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded, Backup Cam/Sensors, BS assist, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/power/memory seats, all power, keyless/smart no key entry/push start. Top mechanical cond. $1000 service just done. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2008 Audi A6 Quattro, 174k $5800
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
Email 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)