416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2012 Infiniti G37
X Sport
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,990
- Listing ID: 8188575
- Stock #: pdc017
- VIN: JN1CV6AR4CM679434
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 195,655 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Custom wrap electric blue (originally black), carbon roof/mirrors, custom steering wheel, adjustable coil springs. Over $5K invested. Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, P-Moon. Looks, sounds & runs amazing. $1000 safety service just done. RUSTPROOFED, CERTIFIED & FIRM PRICE.
Also avail. 2013 BMW 328i xDrive, 170k $10990
Vehicle Features
