$7,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2012 Infiniti G37
4dr Sdn Sport Awd
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,990
- Listing ID: 8838818
- Stock #: pdc035
- VIN: JN1CV6AR0CM670777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 244,355 KM
Vehicle Description
3 year/36000km p/train warranty, included.
MUST SEE & DRIVE !!! Fully loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/memory seats, Bose Sat. radio sound, push start/smart key entry & more. ZERO RUST. Looks & runs perfect. Michelin tires, new brakes. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2013 Hyundai Genesis Premium 3.8l, 160k $9990
Vehicle Features
