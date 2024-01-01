Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Jeep Patriot

236,006 KM

Details Features

$3,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Jeep Patriot

FWD 4DR

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Jeep Patriot

FWD 4DR

Location

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

416-255-4420

  1. 1730398713
  2. 1730398713
  3. 1730398713
  4. 1730398787
  5. 1730398786
  6. 1730398786
  7. 1730398786
  8. 1730398786
  9. 1730398787
  10. 1730398786
  11. 1730398786
  12. 1730398786
  13. 1730398786
  14. 1730398787
  15. 1730398786
  16. 1730398786
  17. 1730398787
  18. 1730398786
  19. 1730398786
  20. 1730398787
  21. 1730398787
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
236,006KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1C4NJPAB8CD522335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MIKE 2
  • Mileage 236,006 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Motors

Used 2015 Audi S5 2dr Conv Auto Technik for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Audi S5 2dr Conv Auto Technik 193,736 KM $18,850 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK320 Convertible 2dr Cabriolet 3.2L for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK320 Convertible 2dr Cabriolet 3.2L 166,000 KM $5,900 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Audi A4 2006 4dr Sdn 2.0T quattro Auto for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2006 Audi A4 2006 4dr Sdn 2.0T quattro Auto 112,971 KM SOLD

Email Quality Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Motors

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-255-XXXX

(click to show)

416-255-4420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,850

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Motors

416-255-4420

Contact Seller
2012 Jeep Patriot