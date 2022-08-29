$12,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,800
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2012 Jeep Wrangler
2012 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 2dr Sport
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,800
+ taxes & licensing
265,111KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9034675
- Stock #: pdc032
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG6CL137883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 265,111 KM
Vehicle Description
New clutch, wheel bearings, tires/rims, brakes, exhaust, battery, touch screen Sat. radio, Bluetooth, Axillary. Over $3000 spent. Drives excellent. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1