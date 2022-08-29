Menu
2012 Jeep Wrangler

265,111 KM

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

4WD 2dr Sport

Location

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

265,111KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9034675
  • Stock #: pdc032
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG6CL137883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 265,111 KM

Vehicle Description

New clutch, wheel bearings, tires/rims, brakes, exhaust, battery, touch screen Sat. radio, Bluetooth, Axillary. Over $3000 spent. Drives excellent. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

