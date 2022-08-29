Menu
2012 Jeep Wrangler

265,332 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

4WD 2dr Sport

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

265,332KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9308272
  • Stock #: pdc032
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG6CL137885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 265,332 KM

Vehicle Description

Over $3000 spent.  New clutch, wheel bearings, tires/rims, brakes, exhaust, battery, touch screen Sat. radio, Bluetooth, Axillary.  Drives excellent. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
