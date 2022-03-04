Menu
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

186,378 KM

Details Description Features

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

HSE LUX

2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

HSE LUX

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

186,378KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8577446
  • Stock #: pdc004
  • VIN: SALSK2D47CA741300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,378 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, all luxury options... Looks & drives excellent. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2011 Range Rover LUX, 200k $16500   ///   2012 BMW X5 5.0i  118k $18500

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

