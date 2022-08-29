$15,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
4WD 4dr HSE LUX
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9153988
- Stock #: pdc004
- VIN: SALSK2D47CA741303
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Cream Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,524 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
3 year/36000km p/train warranty avail. at half price ($349) covers $3000 p/claim, multipple claims allowed.
Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, all luxury options... Looks & drives excellent. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2011 Range Rover LUX, 200k $13990 /// 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland, 236k $18990
Over 15 SUVs avail.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.