2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Listing ID: 9153988

9153988 Stock #: pdc004

pdc004 VIN: SALSK2D47CA741303

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Cream Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 186,524 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Universal Garage Door Opener Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

