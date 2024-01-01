2012 Lexus ES 350

Menu
Check out this gorgeous ES350 Executive that just arrived on trade from a local Lexus store.  This beauty is a 1 Owner car with the rare Executive package giving you this stunning colour combination and loaded with all the essential luxuries.  If youre in the market for a luxury sedan that is reliable, comfortable, stylish and fun to drive then make sure to check out this ES.   Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

______________________________________________

FINANCING - Financing is available on all makes and models.  Available for all credit types and situations from New credit, Bad credit, No credit to Bankruptcy.  Interest rates are subject to approval by lenders/banks. Please note all financing deals are subject to Lender fees and PPSA charges set out by the lender. In addition, there may be a Dealer Finance Fee of up to $999.00 (varies based on approvals).

_______________________________________________

CERTIFICATION - We take your safety very seriously! That is why each of our vehicles is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by independent licensed mechanics.  Safety Certification is available for $899.00 inclusive of a fresh oil & filter change, along with a $200 credit towards any extended warranty of your choice.

If NOT Certified, OMVIC AS-IS Disclosure applies:

"This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

_______________________________________________

PRICE - We know how important a fair price is to you and that is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST & Licensing.  All our vehicles include a Free CarFax Canada report! 

_______________________________________________

WARRANTY - We have partnered with warranty providers such as Lubrico and A-Protect offering coverages for all types of vehicles and mileages.  Durations are from 3 months to 4 years in length.  Coverage ranges from standard Powertrain Warranties; Comprehensive Warranties to Technology and Hybrid Warranties.  At Bespoke Auto Gallery, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.

_______________________________________________

TRADES – Not sure what to do with your current vehicle?  Trade it in; We accept all years and models, just drive it in and have our appraiser look at it!

2012 Lexus ES 350

179,301 KM

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
2012 Lexus ES 350

1 OWNER / STUNNING COMBO / EXECUTIVE PACKAGE

2012 Lexus ES 350

1 OWNER / STUNNING COMBO / EXECUTIVE PACKAGE

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,301KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHBK1EG5C2478436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Saddle
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,301 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this gorgeous ES350 Executive that just arrived on trade from a local Lexus store.  This beauty is a 1 Owner car with the rare Executive package giving you this stunning colour combination and loaded with all the essential luxuries.  If you're in the market for a luxury sedan that is reliable, comfortable, stylish and fun to drive then make sure to check out this ES.   Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

2012 Lexus ES 350