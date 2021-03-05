Menu
2012 Mazda CX-7

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,800

+ tax & licensing
$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2012 Mazda CX-7

2012 Mazda CX-7

GT Backup Cam/BSA

2012 Mazda CX-7

GT Backup Cam/BSA

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6632210
  • Stock #: pdc011
  • VIN: JM3ER4D33C0422315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9% 

Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Blind Spot Assist, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Bose 6 MP3 in dash, remote start & more. One owner, no accidents, full maintanance hictory. Drives excellent. CERTIFIED. 

Also avail 2011 Mazda CX-7 GS, AWD, Leather/P-Moon, 127k $6990  

Over 15 SUVs avail.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

