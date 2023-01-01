Menu
<p>Top of the line, all fact options, Navi, P-Moon, Blind spot assist, heated/p/seats, all working order, local owner, nonsmoker. Top mechanical cond., clutch replaced, zero rust. Looks & drives like new. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2014 Kia Forte SX, 6spd. 1.6Turbo, 170k $7990 </p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

238,321 KM

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
238,321KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN jm1bl1w54c1567447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 238,321 KM

Vehicle Description

Top of the line, all fact options, Navi, P-Moon, Blind spot assist, heated/p/seats, all working order, local owner, nonsmoker. Top mechanical cond., clutch replaced, zero rust. Looks & drives like new. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2014 Kia Forte SX, 6spd. 1.6Turbo, 170k $7990 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
