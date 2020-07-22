Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

131,824 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

C 250

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

  • Listing ID: 5389775
  • Stock #: 100869
  • VIN: WDDGJ4HB0CF854096
131,824KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,824 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 MERCEDES BENZ 2 Dr Coupe C 250 Fully Loaded Leather Sunroof Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Bluetooth Navigaction Certified       Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4 PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Panoramic Roof
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

