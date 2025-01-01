Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%  </p><p>LOW KM !!!  ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, ALL MAINT. RECORDS. </p><p>All working order, top mechanical cond. Runs like new. Check Carfax report FREE.  <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=fFYF+MUbRcodN9rOElRX47tdosHJmYlH>CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report.   </a>CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2014 Dodge Journey R/T, Navi/DVD/Cam, 168k $8990   ///    2014 Hyundai Santa Fe LUXURY, 153k $9990   </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock</p>

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

132,919 KM

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

12061699

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,919KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDCGG8HB5CF822089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,919 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%  

LOW KM !!!  ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, ALL MAINT. RECORDS. 

All working order, top mechanical cond. Runs like new. Check Carfax report FREE.  CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report.   CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2014 Dodge Journey R/T, Navi/DVD/Cam, 168k $8990   ///    2014 Hyundai Santa Fe LUXURY, 153k $9990   

Over 20 SUVs in stock

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-XXXX

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class