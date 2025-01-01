$10,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
4MATIC 4dr GLK 350
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
4MATIC 4dr GLK 350
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,919 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.49%
LOW KM !!! ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, ALL MAINT. RECORDS.
All working order, top mechanical cond. Runs like new. Check Carfax report FREE. CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2014 Dodge Journey R/T, Navi/DVD/Cam, 168k $8990 /// 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe LUXURY, 153k $9990
Over 20 SUVs in stock
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
Email 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)