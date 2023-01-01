$12,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class
4dr R 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9487566
- Stock #: pdc022
- VIN: 4JGCB2FE7CA152702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 191,450 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, ALL MAINT. RECORDS !!!
Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, Pano-Roof, heated steering, seats front & rear, all working order. Runs excellent. $2000 Service included. CERTIFIED.. 3 year/36000km p/train warranty avail. at half price ($349) $3000 p/claim, multiple claims allowed.
Over 15 SUVs avail.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.