Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

| 560 HP! | RARE | *Accident Free*

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

| 560 HP! | RARE | *Accident Free*

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

888-334-2707

  1. 4979391
  2. 4979391
  3. 4979391
  4. 4979391
  5. 4979391
  6. 4979391
  7. 4979391
  8. 4979391
  9. 4979391
  10. 4979391
  11. 4979391
  12. 4979391
  13. 4979391
  14. 4979391
  15. 4979391
  16. 4979391
  17. 4979391
  18. 4979391
  19. 4979391
  20. 4979391
  21. 4979391
  22. 4979391
  23. 4979391
  24. 4979391
  25. 4979391
  26. 4979391
  27. 4979391
  28. 4979391
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,798KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4979391
  • Stock #: 1284
  • VIN: WDDRK7HA0CA006781
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
IVORY
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

This Obsidian Black SLS AMG is an extremely powerful and rare 2-seat roadster! The 6.2L V8 makes 563 horsepower to the rear wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch AMG Speedshift transmission. Optioned with a Designo Porcelain leather interior and 19/20" AMG 10-spoke forged wheels. Luxury features also include heated power/memory seats with Airscarf neck-level heating, navigation, backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable rear spoiler, dual-zone automatic climate control, and adjustable driving modes!

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From World Fine Cars

2017 Porsche 911 Car...
 12,163 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 15,785 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Limite...
 5,865 KM
$65,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-334-XXXX

(click to show)

888-334-2707

Send A Message