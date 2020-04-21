Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

3500 Diesel Dually Fiber Slice Van Loaded 154,000K

2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

3500 Diesel Dually Fiber Slice Van Loaded 154,000K

Location

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 154,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4888941
  • Stock #: 4598
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Commercial Van
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

154,000 Kilometers, Ex-Rogers Fiber Splice Truck, 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel, Automatic Transmission, High Roof, 144" Wheel Base, Dual Rear Wheel 1Ton Capacity, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Laptop Stand, Cargo Area Divider, Shelving, Work Bench, Power Invertor, Beacon Light, Spot Light, Prime Design Ladder Rack, Goodyear Wrangler Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work! Call For More Information!!

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player

