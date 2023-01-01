$15,987+ tax & licensing
2012 MINI Cooper
S 6Speed - Certified and Serviced
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
79,189KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10166199
- Stock #: CTY27033
- VIN: WMWSV3C52CTY27033
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 79,189 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free - Super Clean
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Seats
Sport Alloys
Multi Function Sport Steering Wheel
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
