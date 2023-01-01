Menu
2012 MINI Cooper

79,189 KM

Details

$15,987

+ tax & licensing
$15,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2012 MINI Cooper

2012 MINI Cooper

S 6Speed - Certified and Serviced

2012 MINI Cooper

S 6Speed - Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$15,987

+ taxes & licensing

79,189KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10166199
  • Stock #: CTY27033
  • VIN: WMWSV3C52CTY27033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,189 KM

Vehicle Description

S turbo - Six Speed Manual
Accident Free - Super Clean
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Seats
Sport Alloys
Multi Function Sport Steering Wheel
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

