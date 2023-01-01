$12,800+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Armada
4WD 4dr Platinum Edition 8-passenger
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,800
- Listing ID: 10163949
- Stock #: pdc024
- VIN: 5N1AA0NC9CN607491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 226,468 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 7.9%
Fully loaded, every fact option, Navi, Backup Cam, DVD, dual roof, rear air/heat, p/gate, remote start & lot more... Well maintained, with records. Runs solid. $1000 safety service included (new tires, brakes). CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2013 Infinity JX35 Premium, 157k $13990
Over 20 SUVs in stock
Vehicle Features
