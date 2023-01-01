2012 Nissan Armada

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $12,800 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 6 , 4 6 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10163949

10163949 Stock #: pdc024

pdc024 VIN: 5N1AA0NC9CN607491

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 226,468 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Tow Hooks Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Adjustable Pedals Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Anti-Theft System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Rear Seat Audio Controls Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Cooled Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Power Outlet Additional Features Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Transmission Overdrive Switch Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.