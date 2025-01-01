2012 Nissan Armada

Menu
<p>Fully loaded, every fact option, Navi, Backup Cam, DVD, dual roof, rear air/heat, p/gate, remote start & lots more... Well maintained, with records. Runs solid. Price includes major $2000 safety service. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  REDUCED & FIRM PRICE.    </p><p>Also avail. 2015 Chevi Traverse LT, Navi/Cam/Roof, 197k $8500     ///     2016 Dodge Journey R/T 7 pass. 171k $8990      </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

226,556 KM

$8,800

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
226,556KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AA0NC9CN607490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # pdc038
  • Mileage 226,556 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded, every fact option, Navi, Backup Cam, DVD, dual roof, rear air/heat, p/gate, remote start & lots more... Well maintained, with records. Runs solid. Price includes major $2000 safety service. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  REDUCED & FIRM PRICE.    

Also avail. 2015 Chevi Traverse LT, Navi/Cam/Roof, 197k $8500     ///     2016 Dodge Journey R/T 7 pass. 171k $8990      

Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
