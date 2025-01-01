Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 7.9%  </p><p>LOW KM !!!  Loaded, cold a/c, GPS, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Axillary, cruise, all power, keyless entry, tinted. Lady owner, super clean, runs like new. CERTIFIED.    </p>

2012 Nissan Juke

138,041 KM

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Juke

S Navi/Apple Carplay

12775196

2012 Nissan Juke

S Navi/Apple Carplay

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,041KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jn8af5mr4ct100831

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # pdc044
  • Mileage 138,041 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 7.9%  

LOW KM !!!  Loaded, cold a/c, GPS, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Axillary, cruise, all power, keyless entry, tinted. Lady owner, super clean, runs like new. CERTIFIED.    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email 1st Auto Group

$7,500

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2012 Nissan Juke