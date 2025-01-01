$7,500+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Juke
S Navi/Apple Carplay
2012 Nissan Juke
S Navi/Apple Carplay
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,041KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jn8af5mr4ct100831
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # pdc044
- Mileage 138,041 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 7.9%
LOW KM !!! Loaded, cold a/c, GPS, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Axillary, cruise, all power, keyless entry, tinted. Lady owner, super clean, runs like new. CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
