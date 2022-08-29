Menu
2012 Nissan Juke

126,535 KM

$7,990

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

5dr Wgn CVT S FWD

5dr Wgn CVT S FWD

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.





126,535KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9088087
  • Stock #: pdc023
  • VIN: JN8AF5MR4CT100831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  
  • Mileage 126,535 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%   

LOW KM !!!   Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless entry. Super clean, nonsmoker. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-XXXX

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
