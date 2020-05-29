Menu
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2012 Nissan Murano

S Backup Cam, Bluetooth

Location

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Sale Price

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5132966
  • Stock #: pdc046
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MUXCW101339
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FINANCE FROM 5.9%

Loaded, Backup Cam, Axillary, USB, alloys. ZERO RUST, NONSMOKER, NO PETS. Like new cond. inside/out. MUST SEE !!!  REDUCED PRICE. CERTIFIED.

Also avail. 2013 Nissan Murano LE, Leather/Backup Cam, 205k  $8500

2013 Mazda CX-5 GT, Leather/Backup Cam, 198k $8500

Over 15 SUVs in stock.

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Keyless Start

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

