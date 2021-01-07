Menu
2012 Nissan Murano

138,800 KM

Details Description Features

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

S Backup Cam/Bluetooth/Free winter tires/rims

S Backup Cam/Bluetooth/Free winter tires/rims

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

138,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6453391
  • Stock #: pdc046
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MUXCW101331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,800 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9% 

FREE WINTER TIRES/RIMS !!!  

Loaded, Backup Cam, Axillary, USB, alloys. ZERO RUST, NONSMOKER, NO PETS. Like new cond. inside/out.  CERTIFIED.

Also avail. 2008 Mazda CX-9 GT,  AWD/Leather/ 7 pass. $4990

Over 10 SUVs in stock.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

