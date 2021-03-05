2012 Nissan Murano

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Trailer Hitch Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Seating Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.