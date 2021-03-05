2012 Nissan Murano

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
FREE WINTER TIRES/RIMS !!!
Loaded, Backup Cam, Axillary, USB, alloys. ZERO RUST, NONSMOKER, NO PETS. Like new cond. inside/out. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2010 Mazda CX-9 GT, AWD with Navi/DVD/Backup Cam, 7 pass. $7990
Over 15 SUVs in stock.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1