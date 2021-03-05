Menu
2012 Nissan Murano

138,800 KM

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

S Backup Cam/Bluetooth

S Backup Cam/Bluetooth

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

138,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6632213
  • Stock #: pdc046
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MUXCW101330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,800 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9% 

FREE WINTER TIRES/RIMS !!!  

Loaded, Backup Cam, Axillary, USB, alloys. ZERO RUST, NONSMOKER, NO PETS. Like new cond. inside/out.  CERTIFIED.

Also avail. 2010 Mazda CX-9 GT,  AWD with Navi/DVD/Backup Cam, 7 pass. $7990

Over 15 SUVs in stock.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

