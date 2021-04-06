Menu
2012 Nissan Murano

87,100 MI

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2012 Nissan Murano

2012 Nissan Murano

S Backup Cam/Bluetooth

2012 Nissan Murano

S Backup Cam/Bluetooth

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

87,100MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6895179
  • Stock #: pdc046
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MUXCW101330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,100 MI

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9% 

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, alloys. ZERO RUST, NONSMOKER, NO PETS. Like new cond. inside/out.  Previous US in miles, imported in Canada 2012, 139000km.  REDUCED & FIRM PRICE.  CERTIFIED.

Also avail. 2010 Mazda CX-9 GT,  AWD with Navi/DVD/Backup Cam, 7 pass. $7990  ///   2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE, 179k $8990  

Over 10 SUVs in stock.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

